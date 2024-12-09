Light morning rain ahead of clear Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front will sweep through quickly Monday, bringing some light rain during the morning, but then we'll see a little clearing Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be very warm with highs in the mid 60s. A spotty shower is possible during the day but with only a small chance. Much higher rain chances arrive Tuesday night with a strong moving in from the Mississippi Valley.

Showers will be likely Tuesday night, but Wednesday looks like there will be more widespread heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms as a strong low develops over Virginia along the slowing front. Rainfall totals of well over an inch look likely. Temperatures Wednesday will be quite warm through the afternoon, but then plunge on strong winds from the northwest Wednesday evening. Those colder winds could be accompanied by a very brief period of wintry mix before all precipitation ends.

Thursday into Friday will be sharply colder with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will be quite strong Thursday but much lighter Friday. Night-time lows each night will be in the lower 20s, with some teens possible in spots.

The weekend is now looking like it could turn out quite cloudy and cold as a wedge of cold surface air may get locked in east of the mountains from High pressure building over New England. At this point it looks like it will be dry, but still, after Friday the sun may be hard to find next weekend.

