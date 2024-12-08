Much warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures are running about 15-25° warmer than yesterday morning.

Some morning clouds will yield to a mostly sunny day. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest from 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight. A shower is possible towards daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Some showers will move through Monday, mostly from around daybreak until noon. Highs will be 55-60.

Tuesday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A spotty shower is possible during the day, with showers increasing Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have periods of steady rainfall, with over an inch of rain possible. There may be a lull in the early afternoon. Morning highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with temperatures falling in the afternoon. Winds will gust over 25 mph. Rain will end in the evening. A few wet flakes may mix in to the north and west, but that chance is pretty low.

Thursday into Friday will be colder with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Thursday night will be in the teens and 20s.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s next weekend.

