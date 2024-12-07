Cold air fades for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures this morning are the coldest since mid-January, with many areas in the teens to around 20. Temperatures for the Richmond Christmas Parade will be near 35 at 10 a.m., and around 40 at noon.

Today will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight won't be as cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some rain will move through on Monday during the morning through around noon. Highs will be 55-60.

A scattered shower or two will be possible on Tuesday. Highs will get well into the 60s. Rain will increase Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

There will be periods of steady rain on Wednesday. After a soggy morning, there may be a lull by early afternoon. However, more rain will fill in by late in the afternoon. Highs before noon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with temperatures falling the rest of the day. Wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

As the precipitation ends Wednesday evening, it might be cold enough for a wet snowflake or two, mostly well northwest of Richmond. It looks like the cold air arrive after most of the rain ends.

Thursday will be sunny and colder with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Highs will warm back into the 50s next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.