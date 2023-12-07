Sunny Thursday, turning warmer

RICHMOND, Va. - It will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 60. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A strong storm will bring rain by around midday Sunday, and periods of steady rain will occur the rest of the day. Some thunderstorms will be possible. It will be windy and warm with highs 65-70. Over one inch of rain may occur Sunday into Sunday night.

Any leftover showers will exit early Monday. It will clear out, and highs will only rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Dry weather is expected Monday afternoon through mid-week.

