Cold morning rain gives way to cold and breezy Wednesday afternoon in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Cold rain will slowly move eastward this morning, giving way to clearing, cold and breezy conditions this afternoon.

The highs will only make it into the mid and upper 40s with winds gusting to 25mph.

Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the lower 20s.

Dry weather is expected Thursday-Saturday, with highs around 50 Thursday rising to near 60 and into low and mid-60s over the weekend.

We'll have a good chance for rain Sunday as a powerful storm system moves through the area. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible and some areas could receive more than an inch of rain.

