Low temperatures in the upper teens and lows 20s this week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few early clouds will give way to cold sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be clear and very cold with lows in the upper 10s.

Wednesday will be another very cold day, with lows again in the upper teens and lows 20s, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front will move through the area early Thursday, bringing a low chance for a few sprinkles to the area, followed by another blast of unseasonably cold air. Low temps Friday and Saturday morning will again fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate some Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The warm-up will continue into Monday with mid 50s and a good chance for showers, especially by afternoon.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season ended this past Saturday. There were 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. These numbers were above normal in all categories, with the 1991-2020 average being 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

