Much warmer today, some strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of fog and drizzle, mostly west of I-95. Temperatures have warmed into the 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will break for some sun in spots today, especially in central and eastern Virginia. It will be a much warmer day with highs in the low to mid 60s northwest, and the upper 60s to lower 70s southeast. Winds will gust over 25 mph.

An isolated shower is possible into early afternoon, mainly well west of I-95. A swath of heavier rain will move into western Virginia by early afternoon, and this will track into central Virginia during the mid to late afternoon.

A few thunderstorms will be embedded in this line of rain, and these storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts. We are in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

The best chance for heavier rain and storms in the metro will be after 3 p.m. through around 7 p.m.

📱 Stay weather-aware on Sunday with the new and improved CBS 6 Weather Authority App for iPhone and Android.

The main batch of rain will exit eastern Virginia by late evening. The actual cold front may trigger a couple showers or storms as it moves through between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50, and there will be the slight chance of a few showers.

New Year's Day (Wednesday) will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Wednesday night will drop below freezing.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s at night.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. A few sprinkles are possible north of I-64. Highs will be 45-50.

A strong cold front will bring chilly weather next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.