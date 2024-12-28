Some rain today, warmer Sunday with severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of fog around this morning, with more fog possible during the day, especially this evening. Fog will be more likely for areas west of I-95.

Today will be mainly cloudy with occasional batches of showers tracking through the area. Highs will range from 45-50 well northwest of Richmond, to 55-60 for Richmond, to the mid to upper 60s in far southeastern Virginia.

Tonight will have some fog and the chance of a few showers. Lows will be in the 40s to lower 50s.

The first half of Sunday will be fairly quiet. Clouds may break for a bit of sunshine in central and eastern Virginia. There will be a slight chance of a shower through early afternoon.

A swath of heavier rain will arrive by early afternoon in western Virginia, which will track into central and eastern Virginia in the mid to late afternoon. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible after around 4 p.m., with a higher chance in the evening. The primary threat will be strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s northwest, with some lower 70s southeast.

Some showers will continue Sunday night, but will exit by around daybreak Monday. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, and scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures around midnight New Year's Eve will be near 50.

New Year's Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

It will turn colder for the end of the week with highs in the 40s. Lows will be near or below freezing Thursday morning, and in the 20s Friday morning.

