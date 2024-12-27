Warmer this weekend, rain chances increasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday morning sunshine will yield to increasing clouds. Highs will be 45-50 in the metro, with low/mid 40s west of I-95, and lower 50s in southeastern VA. A few spotty showers are possible by evening, with the best chance west of I-95.

Showers will increase by late Friday evening, and will last into Saturday morning. Rain chances will be higher north and northwest of Richmond. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with occasional showers around. Highs will range from near 50 northwest to the low/mid 60s southeast.

There will be a chance of scattered showers Sunday morning, with rain turning steadier and heavier by late afternoon. Thunder is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s northwest, to around 70 southeast.

Monday will have some sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.

Some showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Highs will be around 60. Midnight temps for New Year's Eve will be around 50, with a few showers possible.

New Year's Day (Wednesday) will have some sun and highs in the mid 50s.

Colder temps will return later in the week, with highs in the 40s.

