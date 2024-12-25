Watch Now
Warmer weather and rain on its way to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas Day will be dry and seasonable, with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunset is 4:57 p.m. for those observing the beginning of Hanukkah.

We'll experience warmer weather this weekend, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s and low 60s.

Rain is expected on Sunday and Monday, with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday.

Overall, the weather is expected to improve, becoming milder and drier as the weekend approaches.

