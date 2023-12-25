Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Highs close to 60 on Christmas Day. There's a round of rain on the way.

There will be plenty of sunshine for Monday, with highs around 60. Rain will move in on Tuesday, lasting into at least the first half of Wednesday.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 09:08:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas Day will offer sunshine with increasing clouds later on. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next storm will bring far western VA some showers by late Monday evening. Rain chances will increase everywhere else by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will have some dry hours, but there will be waves of rain moving through during the afternoon and especially at night, lasting into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain totals will likely exceed 1/2 inch, but there is the potential for over an inch of rain in spots.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with the slight threat of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday and the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone