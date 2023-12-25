Highs close to 60 on Christmas Day. There's a round of rain on the way.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas Day will offer sunshine with increasing clouds later on. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next storm will bring far western VA some showers by late Monday evening. Rain chances will increase everywhere else by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will have some dry hours, but there will be waves of rain moving through during the afternoon and especially at night, lasting into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain totals will likely exceed 1/2 inch, but there is the potential for over an inch of rain in spots.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with the slight threat of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday and the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.