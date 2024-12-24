Watch Now
Christmas Eve turns mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas Eve will have partly sunny skies to begin, then become mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Christmas Day be dry and seasonable, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunset is 4:57 p.m. for those observing the beginning of Hanukkah.

A warming trend is expected this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday.

