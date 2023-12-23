Warming up for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a chilly morning with temps in the 20s and lower 30s. There are some patches of fog around.

Clouds will increase this morning. There will be some sun today, but there will be frequent cloud cover. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Tonight will have clouds around. A sprinkle is possible north of Richmond. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. A sprinkle is possible north of Richmond. Highs will be 55-60.

Christmas Eve (late Sunday evening and Sunday night) will be dry with temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Christmas Day will feature increasing clouds. It will be warm with highs around 60. A few showers are possible in western VA in the evening.

Showers will increase across the region Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will be around 60.

Rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Finalized rainfall totals could exceed an inch in spots.

Thursday will be cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. An isolated shower is possible with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be a bit colder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible, mainly in the morning.

