A sunny and cold Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Today will be sunny and less breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A light breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows away from the coast will be in the teens, with our coldest outlying areas down to near 10°.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 20s.

There will be more clouds around on Tuesday. A light shower is possible north of I-64 in the morning, and a few showers are possible in southeastern VA.

Christmas Day will have a cloud/sun mix and highs 45-50. Sunset is 4:57 p.m. for those observing the beginning of Hanukkah.

Highs will get into the 50s at the end of the week. A few showers are possible late Friday into next Saturday.

