A windy first day of winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- A little deck of clouds and some sprinkles/flurries are moving through the area. Skies will clear, and today will be a partly to mostly sunny day. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Northwesterly winds will gust over 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s today.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s, but some mid teens will occur in outlying areas.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, cold and less breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Lows Sunday night will be very cold, with most areas away from the coast in the teens. Some isolated northwest locations may dip down to around 10-12°.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A disturbance will pass through Tuesday morning, and a few sprinkles are possible, mostly north of I-64. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Christmas Eve will be dry.

Skies will be variably cloudy on Christmas Day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunset is 4:57 p.m. for those observing Hanukkah.

Highs will get into the lower 50s later this week. A few showers are possible Friday into Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.