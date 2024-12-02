Watch Now
Expect freezing temperatures in Virginia this week

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but quite chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate later Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s, with low and mid 50s likely on Thursday. Another cold front moving through may trigger a passing sprinkle or two later Thursday.

Another batch of cold air will move in for the end of the week into next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday, the low and mid 40s Saturday and the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday.

