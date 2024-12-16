Cloudy Monday begins with some rain with temps climbing into the mid 50s

RICHMOND, Va. -- A weak disturbance is moving in from the west and will cross Virginia overnight into early Monday, bringing some periods of light rain.

Monday will start with clouds and a few showers, but skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower and mid 50s. Tuesday will be mainly dry with a slight chance of a light morning shower with another weak front crossing the area, but the big weather headline for the day will be the soaring temperatures.

Highs will reach the upper 60s, and it will be almost as warm Wednesday. There will be a much stronger front coming into the region Wednesday into Thursday morning, though, and that will bring increasing rain chances mainly from Midday Wednesday through Wednesday night.

It will turn breezy and cooler Thursday, but the next shot of very cold air will hold off until later Friday, with next weekend bringing some of the coldest air of the month so far. BTW, the timing will be appropriate, as the Winter Solstice is Saturday.

It will turn progressively colder through next weekend. Highs will be 45-50 Friday, in the low to mid 40s Saturday, and in the 30s to around 40 Sunday. The winter solstice, the astronomical start to winter, occurs at 4:21 a.m. Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.