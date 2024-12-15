Some showers today, wintry weather in far western Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase and thicken this morning. An approaching system will bring some showers to the area today. Rain chances will be higher this afternoon into this evening, especially west of I-95. There will be a big range in highs this afternoon — Areas well northwest of Richmond will be in the upper 30s to around 40, the metro will have highs 45-50, and southeastern VA will get into the 50s.

Wintry weather will occur in far western Virginia, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. A light accumulation of sleet and snow is possible, but some freezing rain will cause slick conditions. In the highest elevations, over 2 inches of snow will be possible, along with a glaze of ice.

For our region, showers will be around this evening and overnight. Areas of fog will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A few showers are possible early Monday morning, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A spotty shower or two will be possible Monday night, mostly north of I-64.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and quite warm with highs 65-70.

Our next system will spread some rain into the area Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A cold front will pass, and Thursday will be much cooler with morning highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be breezy with temperatures falling a bit in the afternoon. A shower is possible in the morning, but most of the day will be dry.

It will turn progressively colder through next weekend. Highs will be 45-50 Friday, in the low to mid 40s Saturday, and in the 30s to around 40 Sunday. The winter solstice, the astronomical start to winter, occurs at 4:21 a.m. Saturday.

