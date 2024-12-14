A bit colder today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures this morning are in the 20s and 30s away from the coast. The breeze is providing a wind chill, and winds are stronger near the coast.

Clouds have been redeveloping across the metro the past few hours. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. Highs will range from around 40 northwest to near 50 southeast. A northeasterly wind will make it feel a few degrees colder.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast. A few showers will be possible during the day. The chance for rain is higher well west of I-95, where it may start as a mix in the morning. Highs will range from the 30s northwest to some lower 50s southeast. The metro will be 45-50.

A few showers will be around Sunday night into Monday morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A shower will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, mostly north of I-64. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds with the chance of showers by late in the day. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Rain will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will be breezy with highs in the 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit colder with highs 45-50.

Another punch of colder air arrives for next weekend. The winter solstice occurs at 4:21 a.m. Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and the 30s Sunday.

