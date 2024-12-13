Clouds increasing this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20s to around 30.

Saturday will have morning sun and some clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be 40-45 northwest and mid/upper 40s across central Virginia.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. A few showers are possible by later in the day, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Some scattered showers are possible Monday morning. Highs will be 55-60.

A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A shower or two will be possible Wednesday, but a storm system will bring some rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s by noon Thursday, with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s at the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.