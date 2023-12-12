Expect a sunny and cool day in Richmond on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect sunny and cool conditions Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

An upper-level trough and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing some scattered clouds to the area. Thursday will feature cold sunshine, with highs in most areas remaining in the 40s.

Temperatures will return to the 50s Friday through the weekend. Sunshine should continue to be the rule on Friday and Saturday, but a storm system will bring the chance of rain back to the area on Sunday and Monday. This part of the forecast is highly uncertain at this point, however, so adjustments will likely be needed in the next day or two.

