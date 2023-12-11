Watch Now
Snow, wet weather exits Richmond

Snow moves out of Richmond on Monday morning
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 06:32:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Overnight snow and wet weather have now exited Central Virginia.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and colder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Lows at night will drop into the 20s, with teens possibly to the northwest.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will remain cold with lows mostly in the 20s, some teens in the normally colder outlying areas. Our next threat for rain appears to be later next weekend.

