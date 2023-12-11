Snow, wet weather exits Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Overnight snow and wet weather have now exited Central Virginia.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and colder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Lows at night will drop into the 20s, with teens possibly to the northwest.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will remain cold with lows mostly in the 20s, some teens in the normally colder outlying areas. Our next threat for rain appears to be later next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.