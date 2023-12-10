Heavy rain, strong to severe storms possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will spread rain across the region today through tonight. Rain will turn steadier as the day wears on, with the heaviest rain in the evening. There will be some occasional lulls, especially east of I-95.

There will be some thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs will be 65-70 for the metro. Wind speeds will pick up today into tonight, with gusts over 30 mph. As the cold front comes through late this evening, some gusts over 45 mph are possible.

Rain will continue tonight, and taper off just before daybreak on Monday. Finalized rainfall totals will be in the 1 to 4 inch range, with many locations picking up 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Localized poor drainage flooding is possible.

Rain will change to snow closer to I-81, where winter storm warnings are in effect for the higher elevations. Locally, the rain may end as a mix or a brief period of snow showers. A grassy coating is possible, mostly north and northwest of Richmond.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and colder with highs 45-50. Lows at night will drop into the 20s, with teens possible to the northwest.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week. Overnight lows will remain cold with teens and 20s.

Our next chance of rain appears to be next Sunday.

