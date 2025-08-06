Rainy Wednesday in Richmond as an upper-level trough moves through

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will become likely Wednesday morning through early afternoon as an upper-level trough moves through the area. The high will be in the mid to upper 70s

Another round of rain will be possible Wednesday evening into early Thursday. A few peeks of sunshine appear likely Thursday afternoon.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected Friday through Sunday, with a slight chance for a shower or storm each day. Generally dry and seasonably hot weather is expected early next week.

Tropical Storm Dexter continues to move away from the U.S. over the open waters of the Atlantic. Another disturbance is located off the Southeast coast and has a medium chance of development. A third disturbance has emerged from the west coast of Africa and has a medium chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.