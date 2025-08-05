Mostly cloudy Tuesday ahead of midweek rain as Tropical Storm Dexter spins offshore

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with a few sprinkles. The high will only be near 80°.

Another round of rain will head our way on Wednesday from the south and will likely impact us on and off throughout the day and evening.

Additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible as we head into late week.

Highs will linger in the low 80s for the duration, but humidity begins to creep back in by midweek.

In the tropics, we’ve got Tropical Storm Dexter spinning a couple hundred miles off the North Carolina coast. As of Monday evening, it has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is tracking east-northeast over the open waters of the Atlantic and may strengthen slightly over the next two days as it moves away from Virginia.

No weather impacts will be felt locally, but an increase in rip currents is likely.

Another disturbance is located off the Southeast coast and has a low chance of development. A third disturbance is emerging from the west coast of Africa and has a medium chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days.

