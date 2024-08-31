Muggy today with a low chance of rain

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds and fog around this morning. The fog could be locally dense.

Clouds will break for some sun as the day wears on. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast. There is a 20% chance of a thunderstorm in a few spots, but many areas will stay dry.

There will be a better chance of storms across far northern and western VA today, where some of the storms could be severe. A few of those storms may reach central VA by later this evening. It will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be muggy with highs 85-90. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and turn more numerous late in the afternoon into the evening. Storm chances will be higher southeast of Richmond. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and a few storms could produce some hail and strong gusts.

There will be some clouds and the slight chance of a shower Labor Day morning, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. It will turn less humid during the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday night will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s for the metro. Lows will be around 60 near the coast, and a few outlying areas to the northwest could drop to around 50.

The middle part of the week will be comfortable and dry with low levels of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

A few showers are possible by the end of the week.

