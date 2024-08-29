Severe storm threat, plus it'll feel like 100 degrees today in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a few degrees cooler today, but highs will still be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will still break 100. Another heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon, and will turn more numerous in the evening, especially west of I-95. We have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms with high wind gusts and large hail.

Due to the muggy conditions, storms will unleash torrential downpours. Some areas that receive multiple storms will get a few inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect for the metro.

(WTVR)

A cold front will slip through the area, making Friday a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible.

The weekend will be muggy with highs around 90. Scattered storms are possible each day.

Labor Day will be partly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Cooler and less humid weather will return for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 50s to around 60.

It looks like highs will stay in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the end of next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.