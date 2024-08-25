Sunny Sunday, heat returns this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a clear morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Today will be mainly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area, with upper 70s/lower 80s at the coast. It will be a smidge more humid, but still fairly comfortable.

Tonight will be clear with lows from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Monday will be hotter and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday. An isolated storm will be possible west of I-95.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs 95-100. The heat index could touch or break 105. An isolated storm is possible.

There will be a slightly higher chance of a few scattered storms the rest of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.