Pleasant weather lasts into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds today, especially across southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the lower 80s, with some upper 70s near the coast. Lows tonight will be 55-60.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will turn slightly more humid by Sunday.

Highs will return to the 90s early next week, and it will turn more muggy Monday into Tuesday. A stray shower or storm is possible each day from Monday through the end of next week.

