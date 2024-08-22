Low humidity continues, highs in upper 70s and low 80s for Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity levels will remain well below normal. Tonight will be clear and cool again with a low in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect mostly sunny and warm weather again Friday, with a few more high and mid level clouds possible over southeast Virginia.

Mostly sunny and seasonably hot weather is expected this weekend.

Highs will return to the 90s early next week, but humidity values won't be too high for late August. The pattern will remain dry through Monday, with a chance for showers and a few storms next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.