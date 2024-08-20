Comfortable weather arrives and will remain in Richmond through the end of the work week

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will be a very nice day for August, with highs remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s humidity values much lower than normal.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the mid-50s.

The regional pattern of a sharp upper-level trough in the eastern U.S. will keep below-normal temperatures and below-normal humidity in place over the Commonwealth through Friday.

Mostly sunny and seasonably hot weather is expected this weekend.

Ernesto continues to race into the North Atlantic and there are no other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

