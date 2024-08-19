Watch out for afternoon and evening storms on Monday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a variably cloudy and warm day, with highs in the low and mid 80s. More showers and storms will develop in the afternoon into the early evening. There is a marginal risk for storms with strong gusts and some hail possible.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, cooler and a lot less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.

The rest of the week looks very nice, with mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will be on the rise by the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dry conditions are expected to last through the weekend.

Tropics: Ernesto is well northof Bermuda, and will continue tracking over the open waters. It will pass near southeastern Newfoundland late tonight into Tuesday morning. Dangerous rip currents and beach conditions will continue over the next couple of days along the U.S. East Coast. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.