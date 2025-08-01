Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Cooler and not quite as muggy (finally), chance of a few showers Friday

Friday will be much cooler with a few additional showers possible, high will be in the upper 70s. The weekend will be dry and cooler.
Cloudy and cooler with a few showers Friday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cold front will be to our southeast on Friday, keeping the chance for a few showers or storms in the area.

The best chance for rain will be in southeastern Virginia. It will be cooler and not quite as muggy. Highs will range from the mid 70s far northwest to the lower 80s far south.

This weekend will be more comfortable with less humid air and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s away from the coast.

It will turn more humid by mid-week. Computer models are showing a potential system off the Mid Atlantic coast, which would give us some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

Hotter weather will return by next Sunday or Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone