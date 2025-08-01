Cooler and not quite as muggy (finally), chance of a few showers Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cold front will be to our southeast on Friday, keeping the chance for a few showers or storms in the area.

The best chance for rain will be in southeastern Virginia. It will be cooler and not quite as muggy. Highs will range from the mid 70s far northwest to the lower 80s far south.

This weekend will be more comfortable with less humid air and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s away from the coast.

It will turn more humid by mid-week. Computer models are showing a potential system off the Mid Atlantic coast, which would give us some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

Hotter weather will return by next Sunday or Monday.

