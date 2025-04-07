Expect steady rain all day in Central Virginia on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be periods of steady rain all day Monday. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid-50s, with cooler weather pushing southeastward during the day.

The rain will taper off late Monday evening. Final rain totals will be 1 to 2 inches for many areas, with localized totals exceeding 3 inches.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest period this week, with lows in the 20s and low 30s. A widespread freeze is expected away from the coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will moderate into the 60s Thursday and Friday. The next approaching system will bring the threat of a shower or two later Thursday, with higher rain chances Friday into early Saturday.

Clouds and a few showers are likely to linger Saturday, with drier conditions developing through next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows mostly in the 40s.

