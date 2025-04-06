Significant rain tonight through Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase across the region today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for much of the area, but will be cooler well northwest of Richmond. A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon, with a higher chance of showers to the northwest.

Rain chances will increase before sunset, with rain turning more widespread during the evening. It will be quite rainy at times overnight.

There will be periods of steady rain all day Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with cooler weather pushing southeastward during the day.

Rain will taper off late Monday evening. Final rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches for many areas, with localized totals exceeding 3 inches.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest period this week, with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. A widespread freeze is expected away from the coast.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs 55-60.

Our next system will bring the chance of a few showers by late Thursday, with some occasional showers on Friday.

Rain will exit on Saturday.

