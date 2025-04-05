Highs in the 80s this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will continue lifting northward this morning. Skies will average mostly cloudy for a good chunk of the day. Like yesterday, more breaks in the clouds will be possible by late in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs reaching the low to mid 80s for most areas away from the immediate coast, but upper 80s are possible southwest of Richmond.

Tonight will be breezy and warmer with lows 65-70.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, mostly northwest of Richmond. Rain chances will increase during the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the 80s for much of central Virginia, but there will be some 70s to the far northwest.

A cold front will be across southeastern Virginia on Monday, and with an area of low pressure riding along it, periods of rain will be occur, especially the first half of the day. Over an inch of rain will be possible. It will be much cooler with highs 55-60.

Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s to lower 30s away from the coast, and frost/freeze conditions will occur.

Highs will warm up the second half of the week.

Another chance for rain will arrive for Friday.

