When we could see a few isolated showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- More clouds will be around today with highs in the mid and upper 80s. There will be a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for a storm to become severe.

Thursday is expected to follow a similar pattern with storm chances increasing in the afternoon and evening, particularly along the I-95 corridor.

For the remainder of the workweek, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s before a noticeable cooldown begins on Sunday. Temperatures will drop to the 70s and likely remaining that way through the first part of next week, without significant rain expected.

Rain probabilities are pegged at 30% for tomorrow, increasing to 40% for Thursday and Friday. The best chance for rain appears to be on Saturday, but keep an eye on updates without rushing to cancel any outdoor plans.

