Warm week ahead in Virginia with mid-80s temperatures before weekend cooling trend begins

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will move through the area early Tuesday morning, bringing much warmer and breezier weather to the region. Highs will be in the 80s today under mostly sunny skies.

A broken line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will move into Virginia from the northwest late Tuesday night into the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. These showers and storms will be weakening as they move into central Virginia.

Additional showers and storms will be possible each day Wednesday through Friday as the atmosphere remains very warm with sufficient humidity and lift.

Cooler air will move back into Virginia late this weekend, with dry weather Sunday and Monday and highs in the lows 70s.

