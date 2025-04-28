Central Virginia warms up with temperatures in the 70s before midweek storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia will enjoy a beautiful Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up nicely after a chilly morning.

Richmond will reach the mid-70s today, with Chester hitting around 76 degrees and Ashland climbing into the upper 70s.

Tonight will bring calm winds, with temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Even warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday, with mid-80s expected throughout Central Virginia. Areas farther west, like Charlottesville and Lynchburg, could see temperatures reaching 86 to 87 degrees.

Wednesday morning will start milder, with temperatures in the 60s. Clear, dry skies will continue through the next couple of days before more clouds move into the area on Tuesday.

Rain will hold off until late Tuesday into Wednesday, with just a few scattered showers in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms could develop by Wednesday evening, though these will be scattered, meaning not everyone will experience rainfall.

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms continues through Thursday and Friday.

Today's high temperature will be slightly above normal as we finish April. Clear skies tonight coincide with the new moon phase, creating perfect conditions for stargazing.

Temperatures will peak at 87 degrees on Wednesday, with highs of 86 degrees for both Thursday and Friday. After a front moves through, temperatures will return to the 70s for the weekend.

