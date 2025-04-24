Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Richmond Weather Update: Sunny and pleasant Thursday ahead of weekend rain

Showers and a few storms possible Friday and becoming likely Saturday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs ranging from 75 to 80 degrees. A few isolated showers will be possible in far western Virginia.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, with the best chance occurring well west of Interstate 95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers and storms will be more likely on Saturday, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be drier and cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will warm back into the low and mid-80s on Tuesday and reach 85 to 90 degrees on Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone