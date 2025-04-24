Richmond Weather Update: Sunny and pleasant Thursday ahead of weekend rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs ranging from 75 to 80 degrees. A few isolated showers will be possible in far western Virginia.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, with the best chance occurring well west of Interstate 95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers and storms will be more likely on Saturday, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be drier and cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will warm back into the low and mid-80s on Tuesday and reach 85 to 90 degrees on Wednesday.

