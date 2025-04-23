Richmond Weather Update: Warm temperatures ahead of some weekend rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will feature decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low near 50.

Thursday will remain mostly dry across the region, with only a slight chance of showers later in the day, primarily south and west of Richmond.

Rain chances increase significantly on Friday and continue into Saturday, when thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures during this period will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend will end on a positive note as another front pushes south of the region on Sunday, bringing much drier and cooler conditions for the latter half of the weekend.

Mostly sunny and gradually warmer weather is expected early next week.

