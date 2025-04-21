Cold front arrives Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will be lifting north Monday morning. That front may trigger a few sprinkles early in the morning, but the clouds will eventually break for sunshine by midday. The afternoon looks rather nice, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Coastal areas will remain a bit cooler.

A cold front approaching from the west may bring a few showers to the area Monday night, especially north and west of Richmond. A few scattered showers and a rumble of thunder will occur on Tuesday as the front settles south across the region. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, although there may be a shower in far southern Virginia early in the day. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 70s. Thursday looks mainly dry, with just a slight risk of a shower later in the day, especially south and west of Richmond.

Rain chances will ramp up again Friday and especially Saturday, with some thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another front will push south of us next Sunday, leaving us in much drier and cooler air.

