A cold front will cause a big range in temperatures for Easter Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be frequent clouds around today. A cold front will move in the from the northeast, and will track southwestward across the area during the day.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s in eastern Virginia, but temperatures will then drop into the 60s near the coast this afternoon. Highs in the metro will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Highs well southwest of Richmond will be in the mid to upper 80s.

This front will lift back northward Monday, and may cause some sprinkles in the morning. Clouds will break for sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another front approaching from the west may bring a few showers late Monday evening, mostly north and west of Richmond. A few scattered showers and a rumble of thunder will occur on Tuesday, with the best chance southeast of Richmond.

There may be a shower in far southern Virginia on Wednesday with highs 75-80.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday.

For the majority of our region, many locations may make it to Friday rain-free.

The chances for showers and storms increase Friday into Saturday.

Highs much of the week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

