Cloudier skies but seasonal Wednesday with highs in mid 60s

RICHMOND, Va. — Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures will reach back into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Thursday should be dry, but a shower or storm will be possible Friday.

A few scattered showers and some thunder will be possible over the weekend, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 70 Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

Much colder weather is likely by the middle of next week, with a frost or freeze possible Wednesday morning.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.