Breezy and very warm today

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine today. It will be breezy and quite warm with highs 85-90 across central Virginia. Highs will be around 80 near the coast. Gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

Tonight will be warm with lows in the low to mid 60s. The record warm low for Richmond is 65.

Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunrise is 6:29 a.m.

A shower is possible in the mountains during the day, and a sprinkle may occur in the evening west of I-95.

A cold front moving in the from the northeast will cause a big range in temperatures. Highs near the coast will be in the upper 60s to around 70. The metro will see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Areas well southwest of Richmond will be in the mid to upper 80s.

That front will lift back northward on Monday, and it could cause a sprinkle in the morning, mostly north of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible on Tuesday, and again Thursday and Friday. Highs much of next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

