Sunny Thursday followed by warming weekend; Thunderstorms possible Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunny skies are expected Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s across the region.

The warming trend continues into the weekend with Friday's highs approaching 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s.

Weekend conditions will feature a mix of sun and occasional clouds.

Northern and western Virginia may see a few isolated showers on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, a cold front is forecast to move through the area Monday, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

