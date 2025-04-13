Warmer today with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. It will be slightly breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A warm front will pass tonight, and an isolated shower is possible overnight through daybreak, mostly north of I-64. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be warm with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. A thunderstorm or two approaching from the west may survive passing the mountains, and could move into our region in the evening.

A cold front will pass Monday night. Tuesday will have a cloud/sun mix and a very slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the 30s away from the coast with frost possible. Our coldest outlying areas will dip to around freezing.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will reach the low and mid 70s on Friday.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front may bring a shower or storm by evening.

As of now, next Sunday looks mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

