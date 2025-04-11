Rainy Friday ahead of chilly Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. — There will be periods of rain on Friday. Over an inch of rain is possible, and a few thunderstorms may occur, with the best chance in the metro and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s across the metro and south, while highs will be in the lower 50s to the northwest.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered light showers and drizzle. Temperatures for the Monument Avenue 10K will be in the 40s to lower 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday will feature intervals of clouds and some sunshine, with highs in the lower 60s.

Highs will be around 80 degrees on Monday.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday, with some 70s later in the week.

