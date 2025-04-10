Rain chances increase Thursday; Monument Avenue 10K will be chilly

RICHMOND, Va. — An approaching low pressure system will allow clouds to thicken through the day Thursday before bringing rain in the afternoon, especially after 2 p.m.

Highs will only reach the upper 50s west to mid-60s around Richmond and east.

There will be periods of rain on Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms. Over one inch of rain is possible. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday will be variably cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning. Temperatures for the Monument Avenue 10K will be in the mid-40s to lower 50s. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday will have intervals of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Highs will return to the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday, with some 70s later in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.