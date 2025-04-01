Sunny and cooler Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 60s in some spots

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Winds will gust out of the north to 25 mph.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the low 40s, with some 30s in outlying communities.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will reach back into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Thursday should be dry, but a shower or storm will be possible Friday.

A few scattered showers and some thunder will be possible over the weekend, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 70 Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

